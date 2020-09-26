1/1
Jerome D'SOUZA
{ "" }
With heavy hearts, the family would like to announce the passing of Jerome D'Souza on the 23rd of September, 2020. Jerry was the beloved husband of Ann, and a wonderful father to Marianne and Neil and loving grandfather to Julia. If desired, please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. In keeping with Jerry's wishes a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alfred's church with cremation to follow. Online guest-book: https://dartefuneralhome.com As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
