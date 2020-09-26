With heavy hearts, the family would like to announce the passing of Jerome D'Souza on the 23rd of September, 2020. Jerry was the beloved husband of Ann, and a wonderful father to Marianne and Neil and loving grandfather to Julia. If desired, please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. In keeping with Jerry's wishes a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alfred's church with cremation to follow. Online guest-book: https://dartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity.