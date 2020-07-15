1/4
Jerome Edward Lalonde
1931-12-25 - 2020-07-10
Jerome (Jerry) Edward Lalonde passed away peacefully on July 10th, 2020 at age 88. He was born on Christmas Day, 1931 in Penetanguishene to a loud and loving, franco-Ontarian family, the third of 13 children. Despite being a penniless farmboy, Jerry chose to pursue a career as an artist. After graduating from the Ontario College of Art, he found work as a graphic artist in St. Catharines and co-founded an advertising agency. But his real passion was the paintings and portraits he produced, and his spirit lives on through these works. Jerry was a devoted husband for 50 years to the late Theresa Lalonde (née Kehoe), father to Christopher (Laurie Chesworth) of Victoria, Kenneth (Michelle Woulfe) of Toronto, Lisa (John Woulfe) of Ottawa, Michelle (André Picard) of Montreal, and Doug (Tasha Menary) of Toronto, and beloved grandfather to Peter, Riley, Lise, Zoé, Molly, Michael, Kieran, Emmet, Natalie, Anaïs, Raphaëlle and Maeve. He was a devout Catholic, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a school board trustee. Until very recently, he played tennis and bridge several times a week. Jerrys extended family and friends will remember him fondly for his quiet wit, his songs, imitations, jokes and stories around the campfire. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private funeral mass, which can be viewed live at 4 pm on Friday July 17th at dartefuneralhome.com or on the homes Facebook site. A celebration of Jerrys life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the sisters, staff and residents of the Mount Carmel Retirement Home for their loving care and friendship. Please consider making a donation to the Mount Carmel Retirement Home, or a charity of your choice.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
