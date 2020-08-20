Passed away unexpectedly at Welland Hospital on Friday August 14, 2020, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Ollie. Loving father of Patrick (Karen), Catharine, Patricia, and Jerome Jr. (Lisa). Proud grandfather of Ryan, Connor, and Gabrielle of Port Coquitlam, BC., and Robynn Palumbo of Fort Erie, and Brad Jukosky (Amy) of Perth, Ontario. Lovingly missed by great grandchildren Sam Palumbo, Lily and Alexander Jukosky. Their presence in his life brought him joy beyond measure. Jerome was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan but he spent most of his youth in Toronto and Hamilton. He was a graduate of the University of Toronto, with a degree in Mortuary Sciences from the Banting Institute. He met the love of life, Ollie, while at university, and her passing in 2013 left a huge void in his life that never went away. He had a passion for business and an entrepreneurial nature, and enjoyed careers in funeral services, pharmaceutical sales, restaurant ownership, and real estate. Jerome was always an active and engaged parent, grandparent and great grandparent. He loved encouraging and watching his own children, and later on, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, in their academic and athletic pursuits. He loved his family, his Church, discussion and debate, music from Baroque to Jazz, golf, animals, and living in Ridgeway, where he met and valued the many people he came to know as he made his rounds in downtown Ridgeway, always impeccably dressed. He was a man of faith and conviction, and his word was his bond. It became increasing difficult for him to be active over the last several years as his COPD progressed, but when he was able he always took advantage of the opportunity. Special thanks to Dr. Che and Donna, for their wonderful care and attention over the years, March of Dimes, with a special mention to Nellie, and his friends and neighbours who always kept an eye out for him. And a special mention to his friend Jasper, who never failed to bring a smile to his face on his visits. He is reunited with his wife, Ollie, whom he missed tremendously the last 7 years, breathing deeply and easily. Cremation has taken place, and a private funeral Mass at St. George's Catholic Church, Crystal Beach will be held at a later date, interment to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, 905-871-0444.



