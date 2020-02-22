|
Passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, in the loving care of her family at the age of 68. Predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and her first son, Atlas Cunningham. Jerri will be missed by her sons, John (Michael), Steven (Heather) and Adam, her much loved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cameron and AJ and her loving pug Winston, who never left her side.Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. A special thank you goes out to Jerri's loving care workers, Perlita, Angie, Melissa, Marcelita and Theresa. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Stamford Presbyterian Church, Pathstone Foundation or a . Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, ON. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 22, 2020