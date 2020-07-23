On July 18, 2020, Jerry Bayza was welcomed home into the arms of the Lord at the age of 86. Survived by his loving wife, Julia and children, Bert Doyle, Kristal (John) Sawicki, sister Bonnie and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his wife Beverly. Jerry was a faithful member of St. Julia's Parish for many years. Jerry had a successful career at TRW for over 42 years. He had a long-lasting friendship with Pat Sheehan and Al Purcer who were friends from early childhood. Jerry especially enjoyed golf and was on the links with Richard Lynch and other buddies 6 days a week from the time the golf course opened in the Spring until the late Fall. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Our deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Hospice Niagara for their dedication and skilled care. A private service will be held by family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Funeral Service Provided by Simpler Times Cremation Services, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1, 905-687-8111

.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store