Jerry Bayza
On July 18, 2020, Jerry Bayza was welcomed home into the arms of the Lord at the age of 86. Survived by his loving wife, Julia and children, Bert Doyle, Kristal (John) Sawicki, sister Bonnie and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his wife Beverly. Jerry was a faithful member of St. Julia's Parish for many years. Jerry had a successful career at TRW for over 42 years. He had a long-lasting friendship with Pat Sheehan and Al Purcer who were friends from early childhood. Jerry especially enjoyed golf and was on the links with Richard Lynch and other buddies 6 days a week from the time the golf course opened in the Spring until the late Fall. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Our deepest gratitude to the caregivers of Hospice Niagara for their dedication and skilled care. A private service will be held by family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Funeral Service Provided by Simpler Times Cremation Services, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1, 905-687-8111
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
July 23, 2020
Julie I’m a friend/co-worker from yours and Jerry’s past. My heart goes out to you. What a remarkable man he was! We have not seen each other in many years but I remember you both like it was yesterday. Jerry was remarkable man and will be truly missed by all.
Sybil (Waselovich) Cavdek
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Julie and family, Reg and I wish to extend our most sincere condolences and prayers in this time for Jerry, you, and your family.
Reg and Ginny Green
Coworker
July 23, 2020
At this time of fellow parishioner Jerry’s passing, sincere sympathies and prayers go out to Julie and family.
May he be at eternal peace.
Frank Niesink
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry Purser
Friend
