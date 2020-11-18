1/
Jerry DOBBIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We announce the passing of Jerry Dobbie on November 16, 2020 in Thorold, Ontario. Born September 13, 1955 in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jerry is survived by his brothers Kenneth (Debby) and Brian, sister-in-laws Barbara, Betsy, Judy and Martha as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Donald, Allan and James, sister-in-law Kristin, as well as his parents William and Jean Dobbie. At this time there will be no service. If so desired, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved