We announce the passing of Jerry Dobbie on November 16, 2020 in Thorold, Ontario. Born September 13, 1955 in St. Catharines, Ontario. Jerry is survived by his brothers Kenneth (Debby) and Brian, sister-in-laws Barbara, Betsy, Judy and Martha as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Donald, Allan and James, sister-in-law Kristin, as well as his parents William and Jean Dobbie. At this time there will be no service. If so desired, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.