It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a wonderful husband and father, Jerry Vandenberg, on February 28, 2020 at the age of 63. Known by all for his kind and generous heart, gentle nature and warm and engaging smile. Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife Debbie (née Powell), daughter Laura and son Chris (Cleo). Born in Niagara Falls, the beloved eldest son of Ed and the late Ann Vandenberg, Jerry will forever be in the hearts of his loving family: brothers Ed (Erica), Tony, Jack (Nancy) and Paul (Akiko) and sister Donna (Craig) Barnes. A dearly loved son-in-law of Jim and Joan Powell and brother-in-law of Dan Powell (Denia). Jerry will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and by his extended family and friends. Service details can be found at www.irvinememorial.com. Arrangements entrusted to Irvine Memorial Chapel at Roselawn, Maitland.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020