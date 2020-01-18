|
Jesse Fraser Gill Passed peacefully at Linhaven Long Term Care on January 16, 2020, in her 95th year. Aunt Jessie leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Predeceased by all her brothers and sisters: Mary, Alec, Ruth, John, Victor and Eleanor. As per Jessies wishes cremation has already taken place. A family gathering to honor Jessie will take place at a later date with an inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold. Jessie's arrangements have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home. Many thanks to the staff at Linhaven for the care they gave to Jessie during her time with them. If so desired donations to the Linhaven Auxiliary would be appreciated by Jessies family. She will be fondly remembered - "In life, she did it her way".
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020