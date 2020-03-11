Home

George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Jessica on March 1, 2020 in Trinidad at the age of 36. Loving wife of the late David Francis. Cherished daughter to Guitana (Joseph) and Jerome Pascal. Much loved sister of Rick Pascal (Catherine Demers). She is survived by many family and friends. Jessica was a hard working woman. She completed her Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo as well as Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfred Laurier University. Jessica was employed with TJX Canada as an Assistant Vice President Planning and Allocation. The family wishes to express their appreciation for your kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy. Visitation for Jessica and David will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St,. St. Catharines on March 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service for Jessica and David will be held in the funeral home ceremony room on March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired/In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
