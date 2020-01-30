Home

Jessica Lynn SZIJARTO


1990 - 07
Jessica Lynn SZIJARTO In Memoriam
In loving memory of our "precious" daughter JESSICA LYNN I shall remember you As long as there are stars above And moonbeams on the seas, And just as long as there are songs of love and memory I shall remember you today and dream of you tonight, And look for you tomorrow when the sun begins to light Whatever season, month or year, This much will be the same The only sound of joy will be The mention of your name. I shall rememeber you for as long as there are earth and sky and all of eternity... Missing you today and always, Forever in our hearts! Lots of Love, Mommy and Daddy, XOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXO
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 30, 2020
