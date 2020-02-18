|
Jessie Cavers passed peacefully in Grimsby on February 15, 2020, in the company of her loved ones. Jessie was born in England and had a rich life. She emigrated to Canada after World War II, first to Whitehorse in the Yukon and then to Ontario. She was an accomplished bookkeeper, office manager for an abused women's agency and a good friend to many. In her retirement she enjoyed travel, spending time at spiritual retreats, line dancing and visiting with her family. Jessie is survived by two sisters: Rita Ryan and Ainnie Stenberg; her children: Dawn Scales (husband John), Kim MacPherson and Bill Cavers (wife Cathy); and, her grandchildren: Johnny, Robbie, Emma, Matt, Adrienne and Devon. She has gone to join her beloved parents, Rosa and Mezzelef Hocine, and her two previously deceased sisters, Margaret Cleveley and Millie Eastwood, in the presence of God. There will be no service or visitation but there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020