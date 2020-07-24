Surrounded by family, Jill passed away peacefully in her eightieth year at the Niagara Falls Hospital on July 22, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Joan and William, her husband Don and two of her children Stuart Lane and Jennifer Robinson. Survived by her son James (Marlene) Lane, her son-in-law Gary Robinson and her siblings Bill (Norma) Collings, David (Bev) Collings, Ben (Jeanette) Collings, Josie Smith, Owen (Patsy) Collings and Liz (Bob) Miller. Jill was a woman who was strong willed and immensely determined to live life to the fullest. Jill spent much of her childhood on the family farm in England but also spent over a year in southern Africa, prior to immigrating to Canada with her family in 1957. Jill obtained her Degree in Psychology from Brock University in 1979, while working fulltime at the Royal Bank, where she spent over 30 years of her career, retiring early to spend time in Florida with Don. Twelve years ago, after suffering from Alpha 1 Antitrypsin for several years, Jill was the successful recipient of a double-lung transplant. Over the past four years Jill experienced immeasurable loss but remained strong and carried on as the matriarch of the family, especially for her grandchildren Amanda (William) Smits, Stuart (Natalie) Lane Jr., Nathan Lane and her great-grand children Grayson and Emmett Smits and Hattie Lane. At this time the family has chosen cremation and a private internment, they hope to hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to be made to the charity of their choice
. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.