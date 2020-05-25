Jim passed away as dignified as he lived every day, leaving the loves of his life, his wife of 47 years Jan, son Bronson (Marietta), daughter Carrie (Dan), and loving granddaughter Lara. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Violet Shanessy. Jim worked at Welland County General Hospital (NHS) for 35 years and was loved and respected by many coworkers and the patients he helped care for. He was affectionately known as "The Cast Man". Jim was also a proud lifelong member of the Welland Lions Club. He deeply enjoyed the charitable work his club accomplished in the community, his favourite being the guide dog program and Lions Camp Dorset (Kidney Dialysis Camp). Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements, and cremation has taken place. One thing Jim was known for was his quiet kindness over the years, so please be kind and love one another. If you wish to make a donation in Jim's memory, our family would greatly appreciate a donation to the Lions Camp Dorset (P.O. Box 306, 1087 Camp Dorset Road. Dorset, ON P0A 1E0) or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made on Jim's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.