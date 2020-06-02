The family of the late Jim Shanessy; Jan, Bronson, Carrie and Lara would like to sincerely thank everyone for their special, kind and meaningful words of love and respect. The beautiful floral arrangements, fruit baskets and donations to Lions Camp Dorset in Jim's memory are greatly appreciated. Many kidney dialysis campers will benefit from your generosity. Sincerest gratitude and love, The Shanessy Family



