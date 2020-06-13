Jo-ann HAMPSON

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jo-ann, at the age of 68. Loving Mom of Kristin (Craig) Maillard and Amy (Campbell) Macmillan. Devoted Grandma of Maya and Cate. Dear sister of Diane Ingersoll, James Gill and Sandra Gill. Auntie Jo will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Recently retired, Jo-ann was a nurse for 49 years with the Niagara Health System. She loved being a nurse and was proud to work alongside her beloved sisterhood of nurses. Vibrant and fun loving, Jo-ann enjoyed traveling, trying her luck at the ponies and a nice glass of Chardonnay. Above all, Jo-ann was a loving mom and devoted grandma. She will be forever remembered and cherished by her family. Cremation has taken place with a private family service. Because of Jo-ann's admiration for her former colleagues on the front line, if desired, memorial donations made to the Niagara Health System - (Covid 19 Fund) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, (905-684-6346). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.