Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Born and raised in Port Colborne, she has lived here all of her life. Survived by her beloved common law husband of 32 years Candido Spada, loving children Natasha Sullivan (Kevin), Sonia Melnyk (Rob) and Sergio Spada, cherished grandchildren Josh, Reese, Jiliane and Brock, brothers Laurier and Donald Lance (deceased Mandy), sisters Lillian Lampman (Doug), Ginette Petrungaro (Dennis) and Linda Zwolak (Rob). Predeceased by her parents Donald and Marie Lance. Jo-Ann was recently employed with Matheson Pharmacy in Port Colborne. She will be missed very much by all who had the privilege to know her, she will always remain in our hearts and loved by family and friends. A private family visitation will be held at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Cremation to follow. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online guest register available at. www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
