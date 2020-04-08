|
Joan Annie Johnson passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at the age of 94 at Henley House, St. Catharines. Loving wife of the Late George (John) Wm. Hill Johnson (2010) for 65 years. She is survived by her children Lorne (Lois), Deena (Jeff Sheffield) and Shane (Wendy Cunningham). Grandchildren Hilary McCarthy (John); Todd Boozan (Lisa Mignelli), Amanda, Kyle (Andrew Blake), Leanne, Michael (Erica Secord), Tyler, Kelly (Graham) King, Kristen (Peter Hartley), Kevin and 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother Ken (Betty) Bishop in Deal, U.K. (2012). In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations made to Out of the Cold Program, St. Catharines would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020