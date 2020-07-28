1/1
Joan Carolyn (Chillman) HICKS
September 9, 1933 - July 19, 2020 Joan passed away unexpectedly at St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, July 19th, 2020, in her 87th year. Prior to moving to St. Catharines, she lived many places, including Gravenhurst, Ontario. She was the daughter of Jim and Jennie (Wegg) Chillman of Campbellford and Toronto, Ontario, and the sister of Shirley Munro and Phyllis Chillman. Joan was married to her husband Bob for 60 years. He predeceased her in 2014. She was the mother of Sandra Lee Hicks (Rev. Mark Breese) of Niagara Falls, and the proud grandmother of Gemma and Austin Hicks-Breese. Joan was a tireless worker, and, in addition to having her own jobs, was a steadfast supporter of her husband's career. Joan had a great sense of humour, strong opinions, and a cheerful outlook on life. She will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. In compliance with COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at Butler Funeral Home- Niagara Chapel (905-646-6322) As expressions of sympathy, flowers are welcomed. Alternatively, a donation may be made to Covenant House, Toronto. To view livestream instructions for the service or to express a condolence, visit www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
