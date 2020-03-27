|
1932 - 2020 Crook, Joan 1932 - 2020 Peacefully on Sunday, March 22, beloved mother of Virginia and Steve, Wendy and Gordon, Allan and Marge, grandmother of Francis and Adriana, Carolyne and Gary, Daniel and great grandmother of Cillian. Dear sister of the Reverend Donald Stewart McPhail and his wife Randy. Joan was born in Montreal and met the love of her life, Eric, on a blind date when she was 16. Carried away by her sailor they married in Stretford, England in 1956. They returned to Canada in 1957 where they lived their lives in Montreal, Sydney, Ottawa and finally in St. Catharines. Joan was a long-time member of Grace Anglican Church and St. Columba Church. She particularly enjoyed Father Will's homilies, sharing a glass of wine in her pool with "neighbor" and friend Maggie Stewart, and barbeques with Dave and Adrienne. She loved planning her garden and her 'sandwich thief' dog Charlie. Parted in 1992, Joan and Eric are together again eternally. She cared particularly for the wonderful work done at the University of Guelph Veterinary Research faculty and asks that you would remember her with any donation you may wish to make to that facility. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME. As per Joan's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020