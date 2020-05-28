It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joan after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's on May 26, 2020 at Linhaven. She was 82 years old. Predeceased by her husband Donald Douglas, she leaves behind her son Robert (Lisa), daughter Susan (Jeff), grandchildren Sarah (Kyle), Samantha, Jen (Dan), Melissa (Kris) and great-grandchildren Cameron, Morgan and Dallas. She will be dearly missed by her brother Bill (Lynn) and their children Scott (Joanne), Kim (Andy) and their children. Joan loved the outdoors and spending summers in Algonquin Park. Some people go to church to think about fishing but mom went fishing and thought of God. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Linhaven Recreation Department or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.