GAEDE, "Betty" Joan (nee Slade). The family of "Betty" Joan Gaede announces with sadness her peaceful death on April 1, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Wolfgang Gaede, partner of the late Bruce Roberts and fondly remembered by Doug French. Deeply loved mother of Pam (Bill), Brad (Rita), Dwayne, Brian (Brenda) and cherished step-mother of Harald (late Carol), Ulrich and of Maureen (Brian). Queenie to Milly. Darling Grandma to Talin (Doug), Dani (Shauna), Sarah (Ray), Alphred, Rachel, Colin and the late Joshua. Funny and loving GeeGee to Liam, Audrey, Dax, Grace, Jett, Sam and Callie. Dear sister of Richard (Shirley) and the late Max (late Margaret). Daughter of the late Ralph and Annie Slade. Mom was loved by so many cousins, friends and neighbours who will all miss her sense of humor and strength. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the health care professionals who have provided care to Mom over the past several years. You know who you are. And especially to the compassionate staff at The Stabler Centre Residence who not only made Mom's last days comfortable, but also cared for us during these very stressful times. Mom's wishes for a celebration of life will have to remain on hold for now, but donations in her memory may be made to the Stabler Centre Residence care of Hospice Niagara through the website www.hospiceniagara.ca. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020