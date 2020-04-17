|
Born to James and Claudia Springer and raised with her Aunt Anna and Uncle Carmen in Hamilton, ON. Joan attended Central High School of Commerce and Delta Tabernacle Christian College. Joan moved to Minneapolis to help abused women in the Native American Community. She also taught theology and was a member of the Salvation Army in North Bay and St. Catharines. During one of her summer visits to parents in North Bay, Joan met the love of her life, Harold. They married August 16, 1952 and had the large family she always wanted. Predeceased by her husband Harold, brother Russel, and sister Marian. Joan leaves behind her sister Ruth; children Suzanna (Dave), David, Ruth (Norie), Stephen, Richard (Cindy), Anna-Jean, Mark, and Jon (Kerri). 17 Loving grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. As well chosen family members Howard and Fim Comeau, their 3 children. Her gentleman friend John Short who has been a cherished companion her last few years. Joan (Joanne) is remembered as an exceptional mother and human being who loved all unconditionally. She was gifted with the fruits of the spirit, and remains to be a blessing to all who knew her. Her legacy is that of devotion to God, her family and friends.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 17, 2020