Joan Lenore (Miller) YURCHUK
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital, Joan's life on this earth came to its end and she went home to God's Heaven, reunited, at last, with her beloved Jim. She leaves behind one daughter Jody Lenore Yurchuk, four grandchildren Sarah Dawn Bowden (Amanda), Amanda Joan Lipscombe (Jason), Robert John Lipscombe Jr. (Ashley) and Tamara Grace Lupia (Matt), six great-grandchildren, Ryder James Guthro, Logan James Lupia, Wesley James Lipscombe, Sawyer Christopher Lupia, Charlee May Lenore Lipscombe and Reed Andrew Lupia. Predeceased by her husband James George Yurchuk and her parents Gordon and Peggy Miller. Born in Toronto in 1937, Joan and her parents moved to St. Catharines in 1951. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at New Hope Church Niagara, 2360 First Street Louth, St. Catharines, at 7 p.m. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Cremation to follow. Those wishing to attend are asked to register with BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, Niagara St Chapel at 905 646 6322. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel

