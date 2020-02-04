Home

Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Joan Lillian Wilson

88. Predeceased by her parents Graham and Lottie Parker, her husband Edward, son Robert and Grandson Isiah and brother Raymond. Joan is dearly loved and cherished by her daughter Colleen Wilson (Paul Murray), daughter-in-law Charlene and by her grandchildren Damonte (Justice), Leah (Andy), Jamie, Alicia and Ryan (Alyssa) and by her great-grandchildren Luci, Soraya, Maison and Harper. Dear sister of Tom (Lois) Parker and sister-in-law of Mary. Loving God mother of Diane. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many who affectionately called her gran. Thank you to Tabor Manor especially the staff on the first floor who cared for mom, made us feel like we were at home and quickly became our adopted family. Visitation for Joan will be held at St. Georges Anglican Church (83 Church Street) on Wednesday, February 5th at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In memory of Joan donations may be made online to Pleasant Manor-Tabor Manor Radiant care (https://radiantcare.net/donate/). Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St.Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020
