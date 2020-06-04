Joan Louise (Parnall) Warkentin
Passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020. Joan was a loving wife to Jacob Warkentin. A very special mother to Jim, Bill and Rick. Sister to Susan (Hugh) MacPherson. Brother to Lou (Diane) Parnall. Sister in law to Joan Parnall and Maggie Parnall. Cousin to Shirley. Grandmother to Nicole and Brittany. Great-grandmother to Azera, Jeradine, Lilly and Alex. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Thanks to all of you for the support and love at this difficult time. As per Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682-0474. A ceremony to celebrate her life will take place at the Grantham United Church at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.
