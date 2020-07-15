Passed away peacefully at Extendicare at the age of 88. Loving mother to Frank (Karen), Theresa and Marianne (Late Patrick). Predeceased by her partner Iber. Joan will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her extended family. A special thank you to the staff of the second floor, for those of you that not only became her caregiver but also her friend. Respecting Joan’s wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family.



