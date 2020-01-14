Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan ONFRICHUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan ONFRICHUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan ONFRICHUK Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 93. She was born in Hungary and resided in Welland and worked at the Welland Discount Mart until her retirement. She was a member of the Welland Friendly Club and Sts. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving son John (Lori), granddaughter Patricia O'Brien (Mike), great-grandchildren Mikie, Chris, Tyler and Anisha. Joan was predeceased by her husband John, her daughter Joanne, son Bill, granddaughter Shelley. The Onfrichuk and O'Brien families will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 1 p.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation - Walker Family Cancer Centre. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -