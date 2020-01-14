|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 93. She was born in Hungary and resided in Welland and worked at the Welland Discount Mart until her retirement. She was a member of the Welland Friendly Club and Sts. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving son John (Lori), granddaughter Patricia O'Brien (Mike), great-grandchildren Mikie, Chris, Tyler and Anisha. Joan was predeceased by her husband John, her daughter Joanne, son Bill, granddaughter Shelley. The Onfrichuk and O'Brien families will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 1 p.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Niagara Health Foundation - Walker Family Cancer Centre. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020