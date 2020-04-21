Home

George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
On April 13, 2020, at the age of 67, God called Joan home to His heavenly kingdom. She will be greatly missed by her father William (Marg) Jeske, husband Mark, son Jonathan (Nicole), and grandchildren Oliver, Emma, and Wesley. Joan was predeceased by her mother, Raye Jeske. She attended Our Lady of Scapular's parish. The Funeral Liturgy will occur at Our Lady of Scapular's parish. Rite of Committal will be held in Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. 905 937 4444. Given the present circumstances, further arrangements will be shared at a later date. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 21, 2020
