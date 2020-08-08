1/1
Joan (Sullivan) ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Burlington, at age 88. Beloved wife of Ivan for 66 years. Loving Mum of Susan, Linda, and Sheri (Danny) Murphy. Proud Gramma of Gregory, Michael, Daniela and Julia and Great-Gramma of Logan. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Yvonne Sullivan and her special cousins Chuck, Len and Doug. A private family graveside service was held at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved