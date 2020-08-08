Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Burlington, at age 88. Beloved wife of Ivan for 66 years. Loving Mum of Susan, Linda, and Sheri (Danny) Murphy. Proud Gramma of Gregory, Michael, Daniela and Julia and Great-Gramma of Logan. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Yvonne Sullivan and her special cousins Chuck, Len and Doug. A private family graveside service was held at Lakeview Cemetery. If desired, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com