Peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Millennium Trail Manor. Joan, beloved wife of the late Harold. Cherished mother of Michael and Christopher, and grandmother of Samuel. Lovingly remembered by her sister Winnifred Green of Peterborough and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Eva Siddle and Olive Riseborough and her brother "Sonny" Harris. Joan immigrated to Toronto from England in 1954 with her architect husband, Harold Sinton and worked as a medical secretary until her retirement, then enjoyed a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake for many years. The family will receive friends at St. George's Anglican Church, 83 Church Street on Saturday, January 18th from 12 noon. A Celebration of Joan's will follow at 1 p.m. If so desired, donations made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street (905-684-6346). On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020
