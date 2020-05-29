Joan Theresa "Joanie" VanBREDA
Peacefully at her residence on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 55 years of age. Joanie is going to be missed by her parents; Theresa (nee Anker) and Johannes and her brother, Henry. Her fur babies Chrissy and Annie were always by her side. She had lived her childhood dream, from the age of 5, of becoming a police officer. At that young age she realized that she wanted to do her best in being able to help others. She joined the Niagara Regional Police Service when she was 22. Joanie will be greatly missed by her many friends and colleagues. She enjoyed her time in nature, painting, teaching Sunday School at Westminster United Church, volunteering with many other community organizations and was a true helper of others to her roots, that's what gave her satisfaction in her life's work. In honouring Joanie's memory a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorial donations to Gillian's Place or Victim Services Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca We give them back to you, dear Lord, Who gave them to us. Yet as you did not lose them in giving, so we have not lost them by their return. For what is yours is ours always, if we are yours. And life is eternal and love is immortal And death is only a horizon. And a horizon is nothing more than a limit to our sight.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
