Joanna DELL
1959-03-03 - 2020-06-16
Deeply loved by her husband Dan, son Richard. Beloved daughter of John and Elaine. Devoted sister to Cathie Voroshuck (predeceased) and her partner Pete Speck, Leah (Briane) Philbrick, Karan Funk (Dennis Kar), Tina (Earl) James. Loving aunt to Shane Voroshuck (predeceased), Josh James (Jennifer) and Eli Voroshuck (Alii). Joanna will be deeply missed by her nieces Brianne (Anthony), Hailey, Emilee, Alauna and Ainzlee. Joanna will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends for her kindness, unconditional love, her joy of knitting and her determined spirit. Respecting Joanna's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 17, 2020.
