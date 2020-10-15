1/
Joanne A. (nee Consaul) FORSYTH
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joanne on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Cawthra Gardens LTC, Mississauga, ON, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Bill (February 2020) for 65 years. Devoted mother of Holly Forsyth (late David Crawford). Adored grandmother of Tim Cook (Elisa Belanger) and Heather Cook and great-grandmother of Rylee and Harlee. Dear sister of the late Marion McCleary (late Albert). Fondly remembered by her niece Lori Dicks, and many friends. Arrangements in care of MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. A service to celebrate the life of Joanne will be held in the spring of 2021. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimers Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
