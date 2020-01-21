|
Joanne passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital with family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Doug and Edna Hutchison and her husband Keith Bailey. Proud mother to Patti Scott, mother-in-law to Josh Hargreaves and loving nana to Lincoln. Survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Carol and Stanley Provencal and Wayne and Jacquy Scott, nieces Brenda Keiwan (Scott) and Kathy Martin, nephews David Scott (Erin) and Jeff Provencal (Patricia) and godsons Kevin (Jessica) and Craig (Deanna) Sweetman. Joanne will be missed by her great-nieces and nephews Nicole Keiwan, Matthew Martin (Ashley), Meagan (Kent) Garlough, Krystal Provencal (Wally) and Derek Provencal (Nadia) as well as her great-great-nephews Ryu and Bryant and great-great-niece Sophie. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Hamilton General Hospital 7 West and ICU East for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinitylife Church 5348 Sherkston Rd. in Sherkston, ON. A reception will follow immediately after the service. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services in Ridgeway, ON. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mark Preece Family House 191 Barton St. East, Hamilton.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020