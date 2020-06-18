MALLALEY, Joanne (Munchie) nee Seguin It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne. She has gone to her heavenly home on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Thorold, ON, at the age of 59. Devoted and loving mother of Kellie Mallaley (Corey Taylor). Loving wife and friend of Pat Mallaley. Beloved partner of Dan Landry. Dear sister of Marlene Soucy (Andy)and Mark Sequin (Sara). Aunt of Lisa Monrad (Brian), Chloe Monrad, Amanda Seguin and Shauna Seguin. Dearest friend of Suzanne Cappa, Brenda Brake, Gerri Palermo, Diane Jones and Carol Brown. A very special thank you to Hollie Ples for her kindness and care. Fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. During Joanne's magnificent life every person in life she touched, fell in love with her immediately. As a mother, wife, loving partner and friend. Joanne was devoted, giving and passionate. Joanne's life will inspire all of us and be celebrated forever. With our endless love from Kellie, Corey, Pat, Dan, Hollie, Sophia, Marlene, Andy, Lisa, Brian, Chloe, Mark, Sara, Shauna, Amanda, Suzanne, Christina, Brenda, Diane, Gerri, Carol, Jessica and Emily. Rest easy our darling Joanne A private family service to celebrate the life of Joanne's will be held. Those who wish may make a memorial donation in Joanne's honour to the Niagara Falls Humane Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.