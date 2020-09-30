It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Nemy (nee Sauchuk) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 67, one day after the death of her beloved mother. Predeceased by her parents Nicholas & Anne Sauchuk. Dear sister of Ken (Nancy) Sauchuk, Terry (Patti Barber) Sauchuk, Michael (Brenda) Sauchuk. Dear aunt of Nicholas (Aleks) Sauchuk and Anna (Ben) Carlsen. Great aunt of Casey and Nika Sauchuk. Joanne grew up in Thorold and lived in Toronto and St. Catharines. In 1977 she became the founding editor of Niagara Women This Year a monthly newspaper devoted to women's issues. She attended Brock University where she earned a degree in political science. Joanne taught high school in Grimsby before retiring in 2018. She struggle courageously with Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family.



