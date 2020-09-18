1/1
Joao "John" ANASTACIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joao's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Clarinda for 60 years. Loving father of Tony (MaryEllen) Anastacio, Angela (Dean) Duplessis, and loving Vovo of Brittany, Amanda, Thomas and Nathan. Dear brother of the late Maria Da Costa and Isabel Janico. John was the former owner of Lawrenceville Restaurant in Virgil. A special thank you to the Palliative Care Team; Dr. Bastedo, his nurses Mereck, Alex and Arlene, P.S.W's from ParaMed, Bayshore, Rosehill and to all the staff at Simpson's Pharmacy for your care and compassion. In honouring John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be appreciated. Please share you condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved