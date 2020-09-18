Passed peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 83 years of age. Beloved husband of Clarinda for 60 years. Loving father of Tony (MaryEllen) Anastacio, Angela (Dean) Duplessis, and loving Vovo of Brittany, Amanda, Thomas and Nathan. Dear brother of the late Maria Da Costa and Isabel Janico. John was the former owner of Lawrenceville Restaurant in Virgil. A special thank you to the Palliative Care Team; Dr. Bastedo, his nurses Mereck, Alex and Arlene, P.S.W's from ParaMed, Bayshore, Rosehill and to all the staff at Simpson's Pharmacy for your care and compassion. In honouring John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be appreciated. Please share you condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.