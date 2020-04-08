|
|
Peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020 in her 52nd year. Beloved mother of Brett Carrey and Alyssa Carrey. Cherished daughter of Patti Catillo (David), predeceased by her father Vincent Pizzati. Dear sister of Brendon Pizzati and Peter Pizzati. Cremation has taken place and a service to celebrated Jodi's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020