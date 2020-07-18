It is with great sadness that the family of Jodi Bridget Ker announces her sudden passing on June 3rd, 2020 in Fort Nelson, B.C. Cremation has taken place. Jodi is survived by her pride and joy son Julian, Mother Margaret (Richard), sisters Shannon (Louie), Susan (Paul) and brother Mark. Jodi loved her family, especially her nieces Paige, Sophie, Evelyn and nephews Samuel, William, Marcus and Daniel. Jodi was predeceased by her Dad Rick Ker. A private Internment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.



