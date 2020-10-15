It is with broken hearts, the family announces the passing of Jody Henderson at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 57. Dearly loved daughter of Ruth and Frank Henderson. Cherished sister of Mark (Karen) Henderson. Beloved mother of David MacDonald. The family wished to thank the many wonderful caregivers who have helped over the years. A Private Family Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Jody, donations may be made to the SPCA and would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com