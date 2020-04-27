Home

Joe Emoff

Joe Emoff Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Emoff at the age of 76 on Saturday April 25 2020 at the Welland Hospital. Beloved husband of Janice Emoff. Loving father of James Emoff (Tammy), Jeffery Coutlee (Marlena) and Leanne Emoff (John). Joe will be sadlly missed by his grandchildren Cole, Jason, Gordy and Autum. Dear brother of Roy (Marg), Lloyd, Raymond (Betty), Barney and Janet Emoff. Cremation has taken place and a service and celebrations of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences and donations please visit our website www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020
