It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Joel Scott on October 20, 2020. Loving son of David Alexander Scott (Velma). Predeceased by his beautiful mother Constance (2001). Joel will be forever missed by his younger brother Trevor (Samantha), and a special mention for the love Joel had for his dog Zeus. Joel will be lovingly remembered by many uncles, aunts and cousins. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Joel, donations may be made online to the Canadian Mental Health Association.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 28, 2020.
