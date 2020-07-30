1/1
Joeseph GRAFFI
The family of the late Joseph Graffi wishes to thank their family, friends and neighbours for the floral tributes, memorial donations, and outpouring of support shown to them during this time, especially Sue, Genny, the ladies of the CWL, Dina, Dolores and Gina. Thank you to the staffs of the GNGH ER Department and The Walker Family Cancer Centre, especially Dr. Hughes, Dr. Tharmabala and all of their staff. Liliya and her care allowed Joseph to remain at home during his last months, and for that we are forever grateful. Father Peter Rowe's enduring friendship and visits to the home were a source of comfort to us all. A beautiful Funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Paul MacNeil, who was assisted by alter server Mary Flynn. Brooke Bateman-Winter and Victoria Rondinelli shared their gift of music, which was appreciated immensely. Thank you to Ed Nieuwesteeg and the staff of Patterson Funeral Home for their compassion and care during this difficult time. With love and appreciation, The Graffi Family

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

