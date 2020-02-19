|
John went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Monday, February 17 after battling vascular dementia which became more apparent over the last 6 years. He died peacefully and is now free from confusion. John came to Canada in 1955 from Holland, and soon started working for Underwood Office machines, which later became Olivetti from which he retired after 35 years. In 1959 he married Ria VanGeest and just last summer celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were blessed with 5 children: Ed (Helen), Joanne (Brian Thiessen), Ron (Nancy), Mike (Vicky), and Doug (Michelle). They were also blessed with 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren who brought him much joy. He is survived by his brother Ben (Aly) in the Netherlands and sister-in-law Margaret. Predeceased by his brothers Len (Miep), Louis and two brothers who died in childhood. John loved to spend his time camping, sailing and travelling, and was able to see many places throughout North America and Europe. He was a dedicated and devoted husband and father, and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on February 20 at Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 278 Parnell Road, St. Catharines, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Memorial service to be held Friday, February 21 at 11:00 am at the church with private interment prior to the service. A scent-free environment is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Christian School. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020