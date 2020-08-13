On August 11, 2020 our Dad left this earth in the same way he had lived on it - with strength and dignity and with his family by his side. John was born on June 1, 1927 in Wilhelmshaven Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1953. He was a skilled carpenter by trade and his big callused hands could be called upon to build or fix anything! He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed reading and his daily walks around the neighbourhood. To John, family was everything. He spent his life working hard and sacrificing so that those he loved never had to worry or go without. John was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Inge (nee Hinz) and will be deeply missed by his girls - Ursula, Paytra (Derrick) and Heidi( Stephen). Opa to Michael (Michelle), Tanya, Sonya, Blake (Chantal), Blaise (Shauna), Dylan (Caitlin), Janelle (Ryan) and Alex and Great Opa to Ashley, Owen, Lucas, Lilia, Alexia, Sadie and Rosalie, Michael and Ashley-Lynn, John was loved and admired by all who knew him. John has been cremated and will be laid to rest in a private family Service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. "When I am at my best, I am my Father's Daughter"



