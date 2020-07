Johanna Hendrika "Anne" VanderZwaag nee Heersping passed away on Saturday June 27, at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 83. Her two sons Harry and Rick were with her at the time of her passing. Over the course of her life she touched many people with her love. She always enjoyed meeting people and talking with them, taking walks through out the neighbourhood, working in her garden, and going to church.



