We are saddened to announce the passing of Johanne, peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife and best friend to Larry Wilson for 54 years. Cherished mother to Lawrence, Shaun, and Russell Wilson. Special Grandmother to Sebastian, Dimitri, Cameron, Elliot, Logan, Jaime, and Rachel. A private family service and burial will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. Share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca