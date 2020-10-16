Passed away peacefully, at the General Hospital in St. Catharines, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Henk was in his 90th year. Loving husband of Rebecca (VanEek) of 64 years. Beloved father of Chris (Rebecca), Jeanette (Andy), John (Marlene) and Cynthia (Gerry). Beloved brother of Johanna (deceased) (Harmen) (deceased), Ann (deceased), Dick (deceased) (Evelyn), Chris (deceased) (Jenny), Dini (Henk), Frank (Tina), Ada (John) (deceased), Bill (Audrey), Gerry (Maaika) and his extended family of VanEek in-laws: Arie (Ellen) (deceased), Lanie (deceased) (Len), Jennie (deceased), Marie (Gary), Sya (Lane) (deceased). Adored Opa of thirteen grandchildren: Jozef, Alex, Abrielle, Johnathan (Louise), David, Britt (Ray), AnnElise (Andrew), Lucas (Rela), Peter (Anna), Christina (Kurtis), Stephanie (Kyle), Gerrit (Katelyn), Shannon (Solomon), and nine great-grandchildren: Colton, Layla, Isla, Justin, William, Kendra. Johannes Hendrik Teeuwsen (Henk) was born September 1, 1930 in Genderingen, Gelderland, The Netherlands to Christiaan and Grada Teeuwsen. He was the third of ten children. In 1951, in his early twenties, Henk immigrated to Iron Springs, Alberta, Canada with his family and a year later settled in St. Catharines, Ontario with his family. Henk and Rebeca (Betsie) VanEek married in St. Catharines on April 28, 1956. Between 3rd and 9th St. Louth they raised their children, Christiaan, Jeanette, John and Cynthia. In the late 1950's he began his career in construction until 2011, at 81 years of age. Henk was passionate about singing, listening to music, fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family. Celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and holidays were a highlight for him. His love and commitment to family and to his wife Rebecca was unwavering. He will be greatly missed by his thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. During the past two weeks Henk's greatest concern was for the well-being of his wife Betsy, and, the desire to share his belief that eternity was his to own, and that he gave God all the glory for his life and his family. A private service is being held. In memory of Henk Teeuwsen and in lieu of flowers and best wishes, please consider a donation to Shalom Manor, Grimsby (Recreation fund). Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca